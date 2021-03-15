 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Motus GI Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:40am
On Tuesday, March 16, Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Motus GI Hldgs will report a loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Motus GI Hldgs reported EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $99.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 38.1%. Sales would be down 29.29% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Motus GI Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.21 -0.22 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.15 -0.23 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 20.00 K 20.00 K 120.00 K 360.00 K
Revenue Actual 33.00 K 1.00 K 28.00 K 99.00 K

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 185.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Motus GI Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

