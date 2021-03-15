Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 9.01 Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) - P/E: 9.61 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.5 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 7.85 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 8.01

Kimco Realty saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.25 in Q3 to 0.31 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.85%, which has decreased by 0.55% from 4.4% last quarter.

Most recently, Optibase reported earnings per share at 1.0, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.34. Optibase does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Tremont Mortgage reported earnings per share at 0.28, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.36, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.24%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 6.48% last quarter.

Equity Commonwealth's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.