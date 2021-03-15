 Skip to main content

Market Overview

A Look Into AstraZeneca's Price Over Earnings

March 15, 2021
Right now, AstraZeneca Inc. (NASDAQ:AZN) share price is at $48.53, after a 0.23% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 4.64%, but in the past year, went up by 18.57%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 25.27%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

AstraZeneca Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 39.69 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 32.03 of the Pharmaceuticals industry. Ideally, one might believe that AstraZeneca Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

