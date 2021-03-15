Resonant: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) fell 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 45.83% year over year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $607,000 rose by 32.24% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $607,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Resonant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1433710&tp_key=6004154881

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.33

Company's 52-week low was at $0.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 102.53%

Company Overview

Resonant Inc is a late stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry.