 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Accel Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $74,414,000 decreased by 38.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $80,830,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $580,000,000 and $600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.accelentertainment.com%2F&eventid=2947718&sessionid=1&key=2FED4348ACFF75E0C62DC60F010B0098&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.11

52-week low: $5.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.89%

Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is engaged in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals. The company offers products to restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It operates slot machines and amusement equipment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from video gaming.

 

Related Articles (ACEL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com