Recap: Accel Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $74,414,000 decreased by 38.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $80,830,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $580,000,000 and $600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.accelentertainment.com%2F&eventid=2947718&sessionid=1&key=2FED4348ACFF75E0C62DC60F010B0098®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.11

52-week low: $5.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.89%

Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is engaged in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals. The company offers products to restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It operates slot machines and amusement equipment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from video gaming.