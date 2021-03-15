Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.31 million.

• Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $607.00 thousand.

• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $150.10 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $41.20 million.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $16.23 million.

• Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.49 million.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.83 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $117.05 million.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $619.57 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.89 million.

• Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $88.94 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.05 million.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.63 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.50 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $30.35 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $185.36 million.

• iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.66 million.

• Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $57.72 million.

• Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.01 million.