Recap: Buckle Q4 Earnings

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.54% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $318,835,000 higher by 17.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $318,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.36

Company's 52-week low was at $11.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.48%

Company Overview

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.