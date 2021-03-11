El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 11.11% over the past year to $0.15, inline with the estimate.
Revenue of $110,341,000 rose by 2.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $111,610,000.
Guidance
El Pollo Loco Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
El Pollo Loco Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 11, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143095
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $21.96
Company's 52-week low was at $6.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 38.81%
Company Overview
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News After-Hours Center