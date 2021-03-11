El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.11% over the past year to $0.15, inline with the estimate.

Revenue of $110,341,000 rose by 2.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $111,610,000.

Guidance

El Pollo Loco Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

El Pollo Loco Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143095

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.96

Company's 52-week low was at $6.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.81%

Company Overview

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.