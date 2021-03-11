Recap: Zumiez Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.51% over the past year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $331,536,000 rose by 0.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $327,270,000.

Outlook

Zumiez hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93r6qov7

Technicals

52-week high: $49.23

52-week low was at $13.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.90%

Company Description

Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art and from action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. Most of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.