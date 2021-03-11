 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: ExOne Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) reported Q4 results Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $17,372,000 declined by 0.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,900,000.

Outlook

ExOne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ExOne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $66.48

52-week low: $3.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 255.41%

Company Description

The ExOne Co is a provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The company's business consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products which generate the majority of the revenues. Its machines are customized as per the customer requirements. ExOne's machines serve through direct and indirect applications, with which it produces a component as well as makes a tool to produce a component. The company offers pre-production collaboration and print products for through production service centers, which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Japan. It builds 3D printing machines at the facilities in the United States and Germany.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XONE)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
Earnings Outlook for ExOne
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crud Oil Down Over 1%; Morphic Shares Spike Higher
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com