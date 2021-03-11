Recap: ExOne Q4 Earnings

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) reported Q4 results Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $17,372,000 declined by 0.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,900,000.

Outlook

ExOne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ExOne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $66.48

52-week low: $3.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 255.41%

Company Description

The ExOne Co is a provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The company's business consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products which generate the majority of the revenues. Its machines are customized as per the customer requirements. ExOne's machines serve through direct and indirect applications, with which it produces a component as well as makes a tool to produce a component. The company offers pre-production collaboration and print products for through production service centers, which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Japan. It builds 3D printing machines at the facilities in the United States and Germany.