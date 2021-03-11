Recap: DocuSign Q4 Earnings

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported Q4 results Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 208.33% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $430,898,000 higher by 56.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $407,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,963,000,000 and $1,973,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $290.23

52-week low was at $64.88

Price action over last quarter: down 8.72%

Company Description

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.