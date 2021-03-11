 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: DocuSign Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Share:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported Q4 results Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 208.33% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $430,898,000 higher by 56.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $407,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,963,000,000 and $1,973,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1430376&tp_key=54e317de7b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $290.23

52-week low was at $64.88

Price action over last quarter: down 8.72%

Company Description

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
DocuSign's Earnings Outlook
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, DocuSign, AMC, Oracle, JD And More
Earnings Preview For The Week Of March 8
Monday's Market Minute: Watching Oil And Rates
Analyzing DocuSign's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com