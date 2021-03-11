International Seaways Earnings Preview

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, March 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

International Seaways EPS will likely be near $0.19 while revenue will be around $62.02 million, according to analysts. International Seaways reported a profit of $1.32 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $124.02 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 114.39% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 49.99% from the same quarter last year. International Seaways's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 2.43 1.45 1.45 EPS Actual 0.98 2.39 1.49 1.32 Revenue Estimate 87.54 M 144.50 M 121.89 M 126.82 M Revenue Actual 99.88 M 139.72 M 125.34 M 124.02 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of International Seaways have declined 15.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. International Seaways is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.