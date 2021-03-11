 Skip to main content

Recap: Shyft Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 42.55% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $171,582,000 declined by 4.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,490,000.

Looking Ahead

The Shyft Group sees FY21 EPS of $1.65-$1.85 and sales of $850 million-$900 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1092/40048

Technicals

52-week high: $35.56

52-week low: $14.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.02%

Company Overview

The Shyft Group Inc is the North American specialty vehicle manufacturer, engaged in assembling and upfitting for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Its brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R- Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The company employs operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico.

 

