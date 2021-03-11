Recap: Amplify Energy Q4 Earnings
Shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 35.38% over the past year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $56,092,000 decreased by 28.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $59,600,000.
Outlook
Amplify Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $4.15
52-week low: $0.49
Price action over last quarter: Up 551.00%
Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp is an upstream company focused on the acquisition, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of mature, legacy oil and natural gas fields. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
