 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Amplify Energy Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.38% over the past year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $56,092,000 decreased by 28.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $59,600,000.

Outlook

Amplify Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.15

52-week low: $0.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 551.00%

Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp is an upstream company focused on the acquisition, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of mature, legacy oil and natural gas fields. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

 

Related Articles (AMPY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com