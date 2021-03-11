Recap: Option Care Health Q4 Earnings

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 211.11% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $804,713,000 rose by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $793,020,000.

Guidance

Option Care Health sees FY21 sales of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymvpuxcc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.88

Company's 52-week low was at $5.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.59%

Company Profile

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.