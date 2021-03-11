Recap: GP Strategies Q4 Earnings

Shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 65.22% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $123,088,000 declined by 20.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $123,320,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GP Strategies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gpx/mediaframe/43784/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $15.86

52-week low: $5.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.16%

Company Description

GP Strategies Corp provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The company serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. Its training offerings include content and curriculum development, e-Learning, learning and training outsourcing, and documentation development.