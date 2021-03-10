Recap: Oracle Q3 Earnings

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.59% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $10,085,000,000 up by 2.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Oracle hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.oracle.com%2F&eventid=3057818&sessionid=1&key=2A5A9612697CFCDC4954680412B42F30®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $73.22

Company's 52-week low was at $39.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.16%

Company Overview

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.