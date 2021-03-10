 Skip to main content

Recap: AMC Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1000.00% year over year to ($3.15), which were in line with the estimate of ($3.15).

Revenue of $162,500,000 decreased by 88.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $142,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.amctheatres.com%2Fcorporate-overview%2F&eventid=3060712&sessionid=1&key=DC30791678FF6D97CBD847D64642144D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $20.36

52-week low: $1.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 330.77%

Company Overview

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

 

