Earnings Outlook for Domo

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's look at Domo's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Domo to report a loss of $0.43 per share. Revenue will likely be around $54.02 million, according to the consensus estimate. Domo reported a loss of $0.85 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $46.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 49.41%. Revenue would be up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.50 -0.91 -0.96 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.37 -0.65 -0.85 Revenue Estimate 51.76 M 49.03 M 45.65 M 45.71 M Revenue Actual 53.65 M 51.13 M 48.56 M 46.17 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 479.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Domo is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.