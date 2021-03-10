Sientra Earnings Preview

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's look at Sientra's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sientra reporting a loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $19.62 million. Sientra reported a loss of $0.41 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $23.21 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 24.39% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 15.47% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.43 -0.49 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.68 -0.57 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 14.47 M 8.75 M 17.83 M 22.96 M Revenue Actual 19.22 M 12.45 M 16.93 M 23.21 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sientra are up 291.98%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sientra is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.