Recap: GreenSky Q4 Earnings

Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.33% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $128,807,000 declined by 3.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $125,320,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $584,000,000 and $584,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.greensky.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fgreensky-q4-2020-earnings-conference-call&eventid=2947640&sessionid=1&key=D5CD1B473BBF63D07CBA164CE66ED38F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.31

Company's 52-week low was at $3.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.74%

Company Overview

GreenSky Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers a proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, and real-time allocation. Its platform caters to merchants, consumers, and banks.