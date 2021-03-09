Recap: Cumberland Q4 Earnings
Shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 88.89% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $10,262,000 declined by 24.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,780,000.
Outlook
Cumberland hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 09, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3x85aqjk
Price Action
52-week high: $4.30
52-week low: $2.77
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.93%
Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.
