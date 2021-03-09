Recap: Crexendo Q4 Earnings

Shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) increased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1850.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $4,323,000 higher by 15.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,230,000.

Guidance

Crexendo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2223/40139

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.78

52-week low: $3.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.45%

Company Profile

Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments namely Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its Cloud telecommunications service segment is engaged in transmitting calls using internet protocol or cloud technology over the internet or cloud which enables the user to access and utilizes services and features. The Web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. In addition, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.