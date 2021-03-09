ROCE Insights For Green Brick Partners

Looking at Q4, Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) earned $33.28 million, a 13.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Green Brick Partners's sales decreased to $254.10 million, a 7.88% change since Q3. In Q3, Green Brick Partners earned $38.50 million, and total sales reached $275.82 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Green Brick Partners's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Green Brick Partners posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Green Brick Partners is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Green Brick Partners's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Green Brick Partners reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.58/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.63/share.