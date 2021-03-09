Earnings Preview: Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Surgery Partners EPS will likely be near $0.02 while revenue will be around $546.60 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Surgery Partners announced EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $517.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 80.0%. Revenue would be up 5.68% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Surgery Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.69 -0.48 0.12 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.48 -0.34 0.10 Revenue Estimate 467.43 M 342.07 M 396.67 M 514.61 M Revenue Actual 496.10 M 374.70 M 441.00 M 517.20 M

Shares of Surgery Partners were trading at $39.05 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 360.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Surgery Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.