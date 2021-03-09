Talos Energy Earnings Preview

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Talos Energy's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Talos Energy EPS will likely be near $0.33 while revenue will be around $184.72 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Talos Energy posted EPS of $1.31 on sales of $233.24 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 125.19%. Revenue would have fallen 20.8% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.38 0.01 0.64 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.45 0.27 1.31 Revenue Estimate 160.20 M 156.49 M 212.80 M 239.57 M Revenue Actual 135.14 M 88.87 M 187.76 M 233.24 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Talos Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.