Ballard Power Systems Earnings Preview

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Wall Street analysts see Ballard Power Systems reporting a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $30.22 million. Ballard Power Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Revenue was $41.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 0%. Sales would be down 27.88% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 27.77 M 26.30 M 26.39 M 31.06 M Revenue Actual 25.60 M 25.80 M 24.00 M 41.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems were trading at $21.15 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 155.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ballard Power Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.