Express's Earnings: A Preview

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Express EPS loss is expected to be around $0.82, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $424.72 million. Express EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.19. Sales were $606.73 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 531.58% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 30.0% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.51 -1.16 -0.28 0.18 EPS Actual -1.17 -1.48 -1.55 0.19 Revenue Estimate 376.37 M 257.31 M 323.54 M 604.80 M Revenue Actual 322.06 M 245.70 M 210.28 M 606.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Express is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.