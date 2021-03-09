A Preview Of Oracle's Earnings

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Oracle reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on sales of $10.07 billion. Oracle earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.97 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $9.80 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 14.43%. Revenue would be up 2.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1 0.86 1.16 0.96 EPS Actual 1.06 0.93 1.20 0.97 Revenue Estimate 9.79 B 9.19 B 10.67 B 9.75 B Revenue Actual 9.80 B 9.37 B 10.44 B 9.80 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle were trading at $72.11 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oracle is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.