5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 8.62 Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 9.23 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.06 Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 9.2 Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) - P/E: 8.97

This quarter, Hamilton Beach Brands experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.59 in Q2 and is now -0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.13%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.95% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Synnex experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 3.33 in Q3 and is now 5.21. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 1.26% last quarter.

Inpixon saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.21 in Q2 to -0.13 now. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Nortech Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.05 in Q2 and is now -0.35. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ebix experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.88 in Q2 and is now 0.93. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.59%, which has decreased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 0.98%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.