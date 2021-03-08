Recap: Del Taco Restaurants Q4 Earnings

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $156,721,000 decreased by 0.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deltaco.com%2F&eventid=2947476&sessionid=1&key=ECF33280920893E0AC184DF4B60E8169®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.71

52-week low: $2.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.99%

Company Overview

Del Taco Restaurants Inc is a restaurant operator company. It is a franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The company holds approximately 564 Del Taco restaurants, a majority of these in the Pacific Southwest.