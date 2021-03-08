A Preview Of Intersect ENT's Earnings

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Intersect ENT will report a loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.92 million. In the same quarter last year, Intersect ENT reported a loss per share of $0.25 on revenue of $31.75 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 28.0%. Sales would have fallen 12.07% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Intersect ENT's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.56 -0.44 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.65 -0.54 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 21.37 M 5.41 M 23.66 M 31.24 M Revenue Actual 22.72 M 9.78 M 19.83 M 31.75 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Intersect ENT are up 1.57%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intersect ENT is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.