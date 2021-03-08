American Public Education's Earnings Outlook

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.41 and sales around $84.70 million. In the same quarter last year, American Public Education reported EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $74.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 10.81%. Sales would be up 13.87% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.24 0.17 0.37 EPS Actual 0.18 0.45 0.32 0.37 Revenue Estimate 78.07 M 77.87 M 74.22 M 73.79 M Revenue Actual 79.13 M 82.13 M 74.62 M 74.38 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of American Public Education are up 32.48%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Public Education is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.