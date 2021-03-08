5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) - P/E: 1.1 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 8.06 Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 8.71 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.07 Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) - P/E: 9.61

IRSA Propiedades saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.34 in Q1 to -1.22 now. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Equity Commonwealth saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.03 in Q3 to 0.0 now. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kimco Realty has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 24.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.85%, which has decreased by 0.55% from 4.4% in the previous quarter.

Tremont Mortgage has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.28, which has decreased by 15.15% compared to Q3, which was 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Optibase experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.34 in Q2 and is now 1.0. Optibase does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

