ROCE Insights For Albany International

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Albany International (NYSE:AIN) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $34.99 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 7.01% to $226.86 million during Q4. In Q3, Albany International earned $38.77 million and total sales reached $212.00 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Albany International posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Albany International is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Albany International's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Albany International reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.89/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.66/share.

 

