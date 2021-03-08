Nine Energy Service: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 110.53% year over year to ($1.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.84).

Revenue of $61,971,000 declined by 62.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nine Energy Service hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.nineenergyservice.com/events-and-presentations

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.59

52-week low: $0.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 222.81%

Company Description

Nine Energy Service Inc is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. It targets unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions, which is the key revenue generator, and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, frac sleeves, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers and other services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well-servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. It operates in the US, Canada, and other countries where the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.