5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 5:02am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 3.1% to close at $203.62 on Friday.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) in a transaction valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. GE shares fell 0.3% to $13.56 in after-hours trading, while AerCap shares rose 1.6% to close at $50.80 on Friday.

  • Before the markets open, Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is projected to post a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $412.10 million. Xpeng shares dropped 4.6% to close at $28.03 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $512.37 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares gained 0.7% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

