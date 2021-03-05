Earnings Outlook For SI-BONE

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 08. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering SI-BONE have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.3 on revenue of $22.08 million. In the same quarter last year, SI-BONE reported EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $19.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 11.45% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.64 -0.38 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.44 -0.47 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 16.42 M 8.29 M 17.97 M 19.28 M Revenue Actual 20.37 M 14.05 M 16.82 M 19.81 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE were trading at $29.17 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SI-BONE is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.