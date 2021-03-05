A Preview Of Niu Technologies's Earnings

On Monday, March 08, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Niu Technologies EPS is expected to be around $0.09, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $95.31 million. In the same quarter last year, Niu Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 on sales of $77.01 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.18% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 23.77% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.09 -0.02 0.49 EPS Actual 0.15 0.10 -0.05 0.11 Revenue Estimate 149.28 M 96.78 M 32.50 M 482.64 M Revenue Actual 131.74 M 91.28 M 32.90 M 77.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Niu Technologies were trading at $33.54 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 315.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Niu Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.