A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) - P/E: 9.09 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 9.87 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 8.94 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.8 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.57

Kroger has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.81, which has increased by 14.08% compared to Q3, which was 0.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.04%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.25% last quarter.

Most recently, Bunge reported earnings per share at 3.05, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.47. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 3.15% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, SpartanNash experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.7 in Q3 and is now 0.43. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% last quarter.

Seneca Foods's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 7.9, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Perdoceo Education saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.35 in Q3 to 0.39 now. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.