Recap: Wrap Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) rise in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.11% over the past year to ($0.10), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,415,000 higher by 463.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,390,000.

Outlook

Wrap Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qB8IPoFyRIGCUCfHMH_GJA

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.37

Company's 52-week low was at $4.56

Price action over last quarter: down 2.13%

Company Profile

Wrap Technologies Inc is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet.