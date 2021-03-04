Recap: Calyxt Q4 Earnings

-Shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.81% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $13,926,000 higher by 266.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Calyxt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422797&tp_key=0c50cf9b65

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.43

Company's 52-week low was at $2.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 155.87%

Company Description

Calyxt Inc is a plant-based technology company. The firm partner with farmers and companies to deliver plant-based products. The company uses plant breeding techniques to develop solutions to address unmet consumer and market demands. Its products are Calyxt High Oleic Soybean Oil, High Oleic Soybean Meal, and Calyxt High Fiber Wheat among others.