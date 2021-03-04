Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Gr Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 275.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $148,904,000 declined by 6.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $148,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fiesta Restaurant Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frgi.com%2F&eventid=2947701&sessionid=1&key=192B2E040A03030232469B0440D67340®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $17.78

52-week low: $2.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.80%

Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc owns two fast-casual restaurant brands: Pollo Tropical, which offers Caribbean-inspired food, and Taco Cabana, which offers Mexican food. Collectively, the company owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in the southern United States. Roughly three-quarters of all Pollo Tropical restaurants are located in Florida. Taco Cabana restaurants are located almost exclusively in Texas. The company also franchises restaurants in Central and South America, which account for a very small portion of total company revenue.