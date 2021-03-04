Recap: PlayAGS Q4 Earnings

Shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1325.00% year over year to ($0.49), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $46,622,000 decreased by 40.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,430,000.

Guidance

PlayAGS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PlayAGS hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ags/mediaframe/43282/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $9.43

52-week low: $0.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 142.98%

Company Profile

PlayAGS Inc is a designer and supplier of gaming products and services for the gaming industry. The company mainly supplies electronic gaming machines (EGM), server-based systems and back-office systems which are used by casinos, and various gaming locations. Its operating segments are EGM, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers a selection of video slot titles developed for the global marketplace as well as EGM cabinets. Its Table Products segments include live proprietary table games and side bets, as well as ancillary table products. The Interactive segment consists of delivering games through mobile apps such as Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Gaming Machines segment and geographically from the United States.