Recap: Gap Q4 Earnings

Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 51.72% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $4,424,000,000 decreased by 5.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,660,000,000.

Guidance

Gap Sees FY21 EPS $1.20-$1.35, Net Sales Growth Mid To High Teens Digit Growth

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.gapinc.com%2F&eventid=2947396&sessionid=1&key=7FB31A2B7175A8241DDB714350EDB074®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.99

52-week low: $5.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.82%

Company Profile

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie and Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates about 3,000 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 600 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.