Recap: Gap Q4 Earnings
Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 51.72% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
Revenue of $4,424,000,000 decreased by 5.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,660,000,000.
Guidance
Gap Sees FY21 EPS $1.20-$1.35, Net Sales Growth Mid To High Teens Digit Growth
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.gapinc.com%2F&eventid=2947396&sessionid=1&key=7FB31A2B7175A8241DDB714350EDB074®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $26.99
52-week low: $5.26
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.82%
Company Profile
Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie and Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates about 3,000 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 600 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.
