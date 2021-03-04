Recap: SmileDirectClub Q4 Earnings

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $172,577,000 declined by 6.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $181,100,000.

Outlook

SmileDirectClub hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $181,206,000 and $184,657,000.

SmileDirectClub Sees Q1 Sales Up 5-7% Year Over Year, Adj. EBITDA Positive

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143554

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.08

Company's 52-week low was at $3.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.41%

Company Overview

SmileDirectClub Inc is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.