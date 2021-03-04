 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $172,577,000 declined by 6.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $181,100,000.

Outlook

SmileDirectClub hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $181,206,000 and $184,657,000.
SmileDirectClub Sees Q1 Sales Up 5-7% Year Over Year, Adj. EBITDA Positive

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143554

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.08

Company's 52-week low was at $3.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.41%

Company Overview

SmileDirectClub Inc is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.

 

Related Articles (SDC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Gamestop, Zoom, Nio, Snowflake, Costco And More
This Week's Stars Are Zoom, Target And Costco
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings