Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 761.54% year over year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $257,600,000 rose by 54.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $236,700,000.

Guidance

Smith & Wesson Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Smith & Wesson Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogk7je5u

Price Action

52-week high: $27.79

52-week low: $12.87

Price action over last quarter: down 10.54%

Company Description

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Smith and Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, Performance Center, and Gemtech; which are used for defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting purposes. The company operates internationally, with the majority of income generated by the U.S. market from its handgun products.

 

