Looking Into U.S. Xpress Enterprises's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:21am   Comments
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $15.05 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 5.59% to $455.59 million during Q4. In Q3, U.S. Xpress Enterprises earned $15.89 million and total sales reached $431.47 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in U.S. Xpress Enterprises's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For U.S. Xpress Enterprises, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.15/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.18/share.

 

