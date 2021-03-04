Earnings Preview for Hibbett Sports

On Friday, March 05, Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Hibbett Sports earnings will be near $1.37 per share on sales of $378.42 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Hibbett Sports reported EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $313.02 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 168.63%. Revenue would be have grown 20.89% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 1.15 0.65 0.62 EPS Actual 1.45 2.95 0.31 0.51 Revenue Estimate 286.42 M 349.58 M 243.67 M 303.63 M Revenue Actual 331.38 M 441.61 M 269.84 M 313.02 M

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hibbett Sports are up 227.76%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.