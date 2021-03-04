 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:07am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) - P/E: 5.05
  2. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) - P/E: 6.25
  3. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) - P/E: 6.43
  4. Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) - P/E: 4.7
  5. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) - P/E: 4.67

Elevate Credit saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.42 in Q3 to 0.23 now. Elevate Credit does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Prospect Capital has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.21, which has increased by 40.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 10.71%.

First Western Financial saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.2 in Q3 to 0.61 now. First Western Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Consumer Pf Servs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q3 to 0.17 now. Consumer Pf Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enstar Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 26.37 in Q3 to 34.36 now. Enstar Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

